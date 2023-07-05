Dolores “Dolly” Arredondo — who played a major part in the founding of the Fresno County League of Mexican American Women and later helped nurture Arte Américas — died Thursday evening. She was 90 years old.
In 2019, she was honored as Mother of the Year by Arte Américas.
In her remarks at the time, Arredondo questioned her fitness as a mother: “Was I a good mother?”
“All those years, you struggle with your children, you make mistakes, and I hope that didn’t reflect on your children,” said Arredondo, who volunteered at the Latino cultural arts center’s La Tiendita for more than 20 years.
“But I look out and see wonderful, considerate, kind and generous children. That makes me feel like maybe I was a good mother.”
Arredondo was married for 63 years to David Arredondo, who died in 2016.
Dolores Torres was born in Fresno and attended parochial schools, including San Joaquín Memorial. She also attended St. Alphonsus Elementary, Lincoln Elementary and Fresno City College.
She was an optometrist office assistant for 30 years before she retired in 1995.
— The Fresno Bee
Before that, she was a medical assistant and receptionist for other offices.
She was one of two children born to Julián Torres, a cook, and Beatrice Chávez. Her stepfather, Frank Chávez, was one of the first Latino police officers in Fresno.
The Arredondos had three children, including a daughter who was killed in a car accident in 1988.
The couple met while attending a Christmas dance at the Rainbow Ballroom when he, a Marine Corps reserve member, returned from a tour in Korea.
Dolly was one of the original founders of the League of Mexican American Women in 1973. She served as league president in 1978, 1979 and 1983.
“If women were doing all the work but not making any important decisions, then we decided to form our own group,” Dolly said.
At the time, David was a member of the Fresno chapter of the Mexican American Political Association and served as president in 1971.
She served on numerous boards, and has been honored by Gov. Gray Davis, Congressman Cal Dooley, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein.
Arte Américas board chair Vivian Velasco Paz called Dolly “a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.”
“She has been such a strong presence at Arte Américas.”
The Golden Isles celebrated the Fourth of July on Tuesday with fireworks, a golf cart parade and the annual Sunshine Festival July 4th Race, hosted by the Golden Isles Track Club. In Brunswick, many enjoyed the annual Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration at Mary Ross Waterfront Park. Jekyll…