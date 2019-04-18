Employers throughout the region are being asked to participate in a survey to determine how they conduct business.
The survey was discussed Wednesday at the Southeast Georgia Joint Development Authority meeting in Brunswick.
Ryan Moore, president of the Brunswick & Glynn County Development Authority, gave a summary of last week’s Red Carpet Tour where local business leaders met with corporate officials from across the world to market the Golden Isles.
“It was really well done,” Moore said. “I think everyone had a good time. Hopefully, everyone was pleased."
The survey asks background questions including the number of years in business, the product or services sold, how their product is distributed and where they purchase supplies.
Other questions include the number of part-time, hourly and management positions, if the company struggles to recruit qualified employees, and how employers fill open positions.
Authority member James Coughlin gave a report about the Southeast Economic Conference held recently in Chicago. The bad news is communities close to large cities are typically not considered when an employer is looking for a location to open a new business.
“How do you get on their radar? You don’t,” Coughlin said.
But regional economic authorities are an effective way to attract new businesses to rural areas, he said.
“They want to see regional or state representatives,” he said. “We’re ahead by marketing as a region.”
Revenue for Norfolk Southern Railway had another soft quarter, with earnings an estimated 57 percent of what they were last year, said Peggy Jolley, a board member.
“We will continue to monitor the situation,” she said.
Dawn Malin, the authority’s chair, said managers of the Darien Outlet Center are actively looking at different ways to market the facility, including removing walls to create larger square footage to attract prospective tenants.