Three women and two men were arrested and charged in the death of a homeless man who was pulled from the water around Gilligan’s Island in Camden County on July 6.
Arrested were Debra Leane Doughtery, 36, Megan Leigh Robison, 33, Bernice Rose McGuire, 25, Frank Patrick Kennedy III, 55, and Anthony Scott Mistretta, 27. All five are listed as homeless.
A caller reported being on his jet ski when he saw what appeared to be a human body in the water. He told police he could “smell death” near the site.
An officer with the St. Marys Police Department was dispatched to the scene and discovered the beaten body of John Mamph, 29, hogtied in the water.
Mamph’s hands were bound behind his back and a rope was around his head and neck area. Rope also had been placed between the upper and lower jaws, according to the incident report released by the St. Marys police.
“The position of the body looked as if everything was tied together, causing his head to be bent backwards,” according to the police report.
The officer and a firefighter who arrived at the scene about 200 feet off shore had to cut a rope attached to what appeared to be a construction cinder block tied to Mamph to remove his body from the water and bring it ashore.
The officer and a Camden County Sheriff’s Office deputy returned to the scene to retrieve what had anchored the body in the water. What they discovered attached to the rope was a black bag filled with rocks tied together with some aluminum flashing.
A joint investigation with the St. Marys Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the possible suspects and witnesses to Mamph’s death.
When you have tried every pencil, powder, gel and stencil at the makeup counter and your brows are still not to your liking, microblading, offered at Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery by our certified microblading technician, Maryann, may be your next solution. Microblading has grown s…
Many times, the journey to healing oneself ends up in helping others find their own answers. That’s the case with Bob Meier, a St. Simons resident and the proprietor of Soul Arborist, which offers counseling and life coaching services to help people navigate through life’s challenges.
Etta Brown has lived in the shadow of the Pinova plant her entire life. The industrial operation over the years provided for her family, shaped the skyline of her memories and until recently was a constant fixture in the city she loves.