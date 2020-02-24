No matter where Gina D’Amico Lever hangs her shingle, it always feels like home. After her business, The Home Fabric Studio moved from Redfern Village nearly a year ago, she opened up shop on Sylvan Drive, just off Frederica Road. Her colorful shop is a feast for the eyes, with its fabric and wallpaper samples hung carefully along the perimeter of the room, and a large table in the middle – ideal for viewing samples, choosing fabrics or holding planning sessions.
Gina literally grew up in the interior design business. Her late father, Larry D’Amico, was an interior designer based in Atlanta and oversaw the renovation and design of the King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort in the 1970s. Later in the 1970s, he designed all of the original Island Club and neighborhood. The family, who at that time was splitting their time between Atlanta and St. Simons Island, eventually relocated to St. Simons where Larry opened a design office and later a retail store in Redfern Village.
Gina eventually opened a home interiors retail store, also in Redfern Village. When daughter Mary Claire came along, she took a hiatus to raise her, before returning to Redfern and opening the first incarnation of The Home Fabric Studio.
Long an admirer of fabrics, Gina decided to fill a niche with her Home Fabric Studio by offering a retail outlet locally for designer fabrics. There was not a place to order high-end fabrics on the island at the time.
During her career in design, Gina has had some amazing projects, including local projects on St. Simons Island, Sea Island and Ocean Forest, and some long-distance ones as well, in Highlands, N.C., the North Georgia mountains and even a NASCAR speedway box at Bristol Motor Speedway, in Virginia.
Since the most recent move, Gina says The Home Fabric Studio is in full swing, and change is once again in the air.
Under the umbrella of The Home Fabric Studio, two design firms, Gina D’Amico Interiors and Lisa Carmichael Interiors, now independently operate.
Lisa, an Indianapolis native, has lived on Sea Island for four years. Married, with college-age children, she wanted to jump back into full-time work.
Oddly enough, Gina and Lisa met through a previous business profile published in The News.
“One Thanksgiving, she called and wanted to look at fabric,” Gina said. “I asked her how she had heard of me, and she told me she read about The Home Fabric Studio in the newspaper.”
The two then started working together on Lisa’s house. A beautiful business relationship and friendship began to form.
“It’s now come full circle,” said Gina.
Lisa, who has a bachelor’s degree in political science and a photography minor from Xavier University, in Cincinnati, said the two have been in talks about her coming on board for about six months. After college, she worked on Capitol Hill for two years.
“I did high-end real estate for 15 years in Indianapolis, and then transitioned into design after clients kept asking for design advice,” she said, adding that she’s always been creative. “My grandmother is an artist, and there are tons of artists in our family.”
Lisa has been involved in design for about six years, and along with the real estate, she did a lot of staging.
“My personal design is an eclectic mix of antiques with newer items; it’s a juxtaposition of styles,” she said. “I like the furniture, fabric and decorative objects to be eclectic and carefully curated.”
Incorporating heirlooms is a big part of Lisa’s overall design theme.
The challenge, she says, is juggling the designer’s vision with that of the client.
“You have to put yourself in their shoes,” she said. “It’s their home.”
Gina said it’s an exciting time for The Home Fabric Studio.
“We are now offering wallpaper and rugs, and doing more design work,” she said. “My vision is coming together. We can do window treatments, bedding, upholstery and lighting. I love helping people with floor plans, creating a natural and livable plan that makes sense.”
Gina walks her clients through the process, step-by-step, and is conscious of people’s budgets.
“Everyone has a different budget,” she said. “We make sure they’re comfortable with the price point and overall schematic plan.”
Gina says her vision, and her client base, continue to expand.
“We are doing renovations, additions, kitchens and baths; I want my vision to continue to grow,” she said. “It’s exciting how it’s evolved from fabrics into doing more design.”