SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Funeral services and burial will be private for a Georgia city’s “first man.”
Dr. John Galambos, who was married for six decades to Sandy Spring’s first mayor — Eva Galambos — died of natural causes Wednesday. He was 97.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Eva Galambos advocated for the creation of the city and triggered the cityhood movement in the mid-2000s. She died in 2015.
Sandy Springs’ current mayor, Rusty Paul, confirmed Galambos’ death in a statement Thursday, calling it a loss for the city.
He described him as the backbone for the former mayor.
Paul says it was his “steady strength and devotion that contributed” to her success.
A Jewish native of Hungary, Galambos survived Germany’s Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, where author Anne Frank was killed.
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Swimming governing body FINA said Friday that vice president Dennis Miller of Fiji had died of cancer. He was 61.
FINA said Miller, a former 100-meter butterfly champion in Fiji, was swim team manager for his home country at the 1982 Commonwealth Games and 1988 Olympic Games, and chef de mission of the Fijian team at the 1996 Olympics.
He became executive director of the Oceania National Olympic Committees in 1997, and was president of the Oceania Swimming Association since 2008.
Miller was also a member of the FINA technical open water swimming committee in 1997, serving for over 10 years, before joining the FINA Bureau, where he has been liaison for open water swimming.
He was also a member of the FINA Executive when he died.
“We are very saddened with this terrible news,” FINA president Julio Maglione said. “Dennis was a brilliant administrator and a great promoter of the aquatic sports.
He played a very important role in the inclusion of open water swimming in the Olympic program, starting at the 2008 Games in Beijing.
JACKSON, Miss. — In the Washington political scene of bombast and big egos, Republican Thad Cochran of Mississippi wielded power with a quiet, gentlemanly demeanor.
He played piano in his Capitol Hill office and dashed off handwritten notes of thanks or congratulations to constituents.
The white conservative reared in the segregationist the Deep South hired African American staff members, supported historically black universities and received support from black voters who provided a crucial margin for victory in his final campaign.
— Associated Press