Submitted by Olivia Holland
Luminaries are currently being sold for Relay for Life. White bags are $10 and gold bags are $25. Living rose bushes are $50. All of these may be purchased in honor of a survivor or in memory of a loved one who passed from cancer. The bags will be placed around the track at the event, which will be held at 6 p.m. April 26 at Golden Isles Church of God, 200 Boswell Lane, Brunswick. All luminaries purchased by Thursday will have names included on the memory board at the event. To purchase luminaries or rose bushes, call Joy at 912-261-2472 or visit http://main.acsevents.org.