The business community quickly rose to the challenge in late October when successfully nominated Brunswick to be featured on the TV show “Small Business Revolution” in less than a week.
Now that Brunswick has been selected as one of 10 cities under consideration to be featured in the TV show, the business community faces another deadline.
The TV series by Deluxe, in its fifth season, highlights small towns and businesses that have struggled and deserve help and money to grow and prosper.
The show is seeking applications from small businesses in Brunswick for what is described as the “makeover of a lifetime.” The deadline for entries is today. Go to deluxe.com/small-business-revolution/business-application.
If Brunswick is chosen as the winning city, six businesses will be given a makeover with the help of the show’s business experts.
Donna Davis, a local businesswoman and member of the Brunswick-Golden Isle Chamber of Commerce, said the application takes less than five minutes to complete.
Submitting an application does not guarantee that business will be on the show if Brunswick wins. The applications go directly to the show’s producers, and the local business community has no influence on the selection process, Davis said.
The TV show’s production team will visit Brunswick on Dec. 9 and 10 to tour the city. Davis said it’s the city’s opportunity to show producers what makes Brunswick special.
Flyers, table tents and banners will be displayed around town in prominent areas.
“Please help us put our best foot forward by taking time to cleanup around, inside, and outside your business,” Davis said. “Prep your employees for the potential visit to your business so it’s not a surprise.
The goal is to overload producers with Brunswick pride, Davis said.
If Brunswick is among the five cities selected on Jan. 14 as the finalists, the city will have only seven days to get as many votes as possible. The city with the most votes will be the winner be featured in eight episodes.
The winning city will be announced on Jan. 28 and filming will begin in March.