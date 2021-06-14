061421_Burroughs-Molette Bike Safety Sign
Submitted by Jennifer Krouse

As part of Bicycle Safety Month, the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority and Bike Walk Golden Isles worked with 125 students at Burroughs-Molette to teach them about proper bicycle safety. Georgia Bikes and Bike Walk Golden Isles were going to make sure that the school would have a constant supply of bike locks and helmets for kids who ride their bikes.

To ensure continued safety for the students at Burroughs-Molette, there is a funding portal that is open for donation. The donation portal can be found at georgiabikes.org/donate-to-bike-walk-golden-isles. The funds raised will be used to buy bike locks, bike helmets and a few bikes if there is enough money raised. A sign at the school is pictured.

