Businesses on St. Simons Island shuttered and many islanders promptly evacuated Monday in the rush to get ahead of the menacing approach of Hurricane Dorian.
Then the storm went from a snail’s pace of 1 mph to a mind-boggling standstill off the coast of Florida, postponing its dreaded arrival to the Golden Isles by at least a day.
So now what?
The parking lot at the Waffle House was packed at midmorning Tuesday with about three dozen vehicles, roughly twice as many vehicles as could be found traveling down Demere Road beside it. As it did during Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Irma in 2017, the Waffle House at 2210 Demere Road is remaining open for business — as long as conditions and Dorian will allow.
Sisters Noie Craven of Brunswick and Frankie Mobley of St. Simons were glad of it.
“She’s hungry, and the McDonald’s and everything else in Brunswick is closed,” Mobley said. “The Waffle House over here is open, and we’re Waffle House people anyway.”
But you did not want to get the two sisters even started on the fickle forecasts coming from Dorian, still at the time hundreds of miles away off the Florida coast.
“First they were saying it’s going 1 mph, and then they’re saying it isn’t even moving,” Mobley said. “They’re just trying to scare us.”
“It’s very frustrating because they keep saying to evacuate, and I keep seeing it’s stationary and 200 miles away,” Craven added.
There was a Waffle House open nearer to Chadrika Johnson’s home in rural Glynn County west of Interstate 95. But with her two sons out of school and the health care business she owns in limbo until this whole Dorian saga plays out, Johnson decided to make Tuesday a beach day. She planned to take Jonah, 8, and Skylar, 5, to oceanfront Neptune Park after the late breakfast.
“I’ve always loved the island, so I thought I would bring the boys over here to eat,” she said, as her sons dug into hearty plates of eggs and sausage.
But the waiting was taking a mental toll, Johnson admitted. “I’m just anxious to see exactly what it’s going to to do. As a business owner and a new home owner, I’m concerned. And I’m worried for the community. It’s standing still and I’m just waiting for it to come do what it’s going to do, to come on and get it over with.”
As the weather worsened outside, the popular island hangout was a boisterous mix inside of familiar diners chatting around the room and cooks shouting orders. Store manager Tal Stoddard was too busy serving hungry folks to give Dorian a second thought.
“Closing’s for sissies,” he drawled with a big smile.
You can call Don Maxey as sissy. He doesn’t mind. Maxey is actually a pretty durable guy, but the longtime islander and owner of Uncle Don’s Market was not about to taunt Dorian with idle complaints about its trek.
With help from neighbor David Sullivan, he was busy Tuesday boarding up his popular market in the roundabout at Demere and Frederica roads.
If Dorian takes a turn for the worst on its final approach, Maxey and his wife and their dog just might leave themselves, he said.
“If you’ve got kids, you need to get the heck out,” the long-time islander said. “This is the third one in four years, and I don’t take any of them lightly. If Dorian turns a little more west instead of east, we might leave too. That said, c’mon, Dorian, do something.”
Sullivan and family evacuated for Matthew, but he would rather endure the storm than get stuck on the outside looking in again.
“We couldn’t get back for a week,” he said in a distinctive Australian accent. “But I think we need to know where it’s going. I’m looking forward to finding out, one way or another.”
Neighbors Nancy Nazzaro and Gay Gober took advantage of this lull in the storm’s anticipated arrival to take a golf cart ride out to Gould’s Inlet. Already the surf was whipping itself into a tempest offshore and rising fast with Tuesday’s noontime high tide.
“We are just here to enjoy it,” Nazzaro said, as the two sat in their parked cart and viewed the storm. “It is a side of nature we don’t always see. It’s beautiful. We’re still being respectful of nature. But it’s a great natural phenomenon, and we can see it without being in danger at this point.”
“It has been scary, just that it has taken so long to get here,” Gober said. “We’re being respectful, but goodness this is beautiful.”
Down in the Pier Village, just about everything was closed except for Island Republic, which even had its doors open and a sidewalk sale clothes rack on display. The roughening seas drew a steady stream of the curious and bored to the pier. Among them was Brunswick’s Betsy Wetzell and Greg Dorris, and Wetzell’s mom, Dee Taylor, whose island roots stretch back at least to Hurricane Dora in 1964.
Taylor’s immediate thoughts were with our subtropical neighbors in the Bahamas, which Dorian pummeled during its idling time Monday, leaving five dead. “I feel sorry for the Bahamas,” Taylor said.
Looking out from the pier onto the turbulent waves rolling against the shoreline Johnson rocks, Wetzell adopted a healthy appreciation for the uncertainty and power of storms like Dorian.
“The biggest anxiety is just not knowing,” she said. “Now we’re thinking that Dorian’s just a Cat 2 (96 to 110 mph). Sometimes we get complacent. The bottom line is you cant predict what Mother Nature is going to do. Mother Nature is its own beast.”