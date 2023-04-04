David Bartholomae had a gift for spotting talent and nurturing it.
Along with his day job as an award-winning scholar, prolific author and former chairman of the English Department at the University of Pittsburgh, Mr. Bartholomae also served as a writing coach for journalists, including those at the Post-Gazette.
While he was widely admired for his impact on generations of students studying composition, literature and English, Mr. Bartholomae was to others something more: a dear friend and inspiration.
“He is the definition of a mensch,” said his neighbor and Pitt trustee, Bill Lieberman. “He was a pretty incredible guy.”
He taught his students much more than just the basics, recalled former graduate student Stacey Waite, now an English professor at the University of Nebraska. He taught them about life.
“I learned more from Dave than how to be an expert in the field of composition studies or how to be an excellent teacher,” she said. “Dave taught me, with such humor, grace, and honesty, how to be a guiding force for other human beings. His mentorship is with me in the way I teach, the way I parent my own children, the way I navigate the world as a writer and person.
— Pittsburgh Post- Gazette
“David Bartholomae was the kind of teacher who trusted his students first — trusted them to do the difficult work of learning, to struggle, to approach difficult things with openness and curiosity. And every time I do that work, every time I tell my own kids that not knowing things is part of the joy and challenge of this world, every time I help my students see that they understand more than they think they do, Dave is with me in that moment. It has truly been one of the great honors in my life to have been his student.”
Mr. Bartholomae died Tuesday at his Shadyside home of head and neck cancer. He was 75.
He grew up in Akron, Ohio, the eldest child of a cardiologist.
As a freshman at Ohio Wesleyan University, he met fellow student Joyce Dunlop. The couple married a week after their graduation, in June 1969.
“He was already deciding to be an English major when we met,” said Ms. Bartholomae, a retired Spanish teacher at Fox Chapel High School.
At first, he planned to pursue a career as a football coach and English teacher, but changed his mind shortly after earning a Ph.D. in English from Rutgers University in 1975.
Instead, he and his wife came to Pittsburgh, where he accepted a job at Pitt.