How are you feeling about graduation?
I am feeling pretty bittersweet about graduation. I am very grateful to be graduating from Glynn Academy and excited about what the next four years will bring me, but I am also sad that this chapter of my life is coming to an end and I have to leave the state I’ve grown up in.
What are your plans for what’s next?
Next year I am attending Columbia University majoring in Human Rights and English. With my degree, I hope to pursue a career in journalism.
Looking back, how do you feel your time at Glynn Academy prepared you to achieve your future goals? What advice do you have for the rising senior class?
Glynn Academy, specifically my teachers and classmates, definitely prepared me to achieve my future goals. My class is full of so many great people who pushed me to be better over the past four years. So, to the rising senior class, my greatest piece of advice is to not stress about where the next chapter of your life will take you as everyone ends up where they are meant to, instead cherish the time you have with the people here!