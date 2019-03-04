Financial planning can be a scary thing to tackle alone. It helps to have someone you can trust guide you through the waters of financial stability while you navigate all the twists and turns life brings.
Dale McNabb with Edward Jones in Brunswick has built a reputation as a financial advisor that is committed to helping individuals achieve their personal investment goals through investments tailored to their unique needs.
“My personal commitment to those I serve includes always striving to increase my knowledge of finances, investment strategies and the economic environment,” McNabb said.
McNabb is a certified financial advisor, a designation he received from the nonprofit CFP® Board. He received his certification after fulfilling extensive education requirements, passing the rigorous standardized national examination process, demonstrating work experience and completing the ethical requirements. Study topics include the financial planning process, risk management, investments, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits, and real estate planning. CFP® professionals must also meet ongoing continuing education requirements and uphold the CFP® Board’s Standards of Professional Conduct.
The decision to seek help with your finances could be born out of some key life events that spur the need for assistance from a professional that has your best interest at heart.
When you land your first professional job, they often come with benefits such as a 401(k) or some other kind of employer-sponsored retirement plan. Being new to the situation, you may have questions about how the process works. How much should you contribute? What sorts of investments should you choose? When should you change my investment selections? These are uncharted waters that a financial advisor can help you navigate.
Another life event that changes you game plan is marriage. Combining finances with your spouse could include your investments. If both of you have similar investments, it could lead to some redundancies in your portfolio. A financial planner can assess the situation and help you diversify your investments. A more diverse portfolio can help protect your portfolio against market downturns, but because of market volatility, it can’t guarantee profits or protect against all losses.
The expansion of your family brings in new challenges and responsibilities. Once you have children, new financial issues will have to be addressed. If something were to happen to you, would your children still have the same lifestyle and economic opportunities? Would they be able to stay home? Adding more life and disability insurance may be needed to secure your children’s future.
While those questions are a worst-case scenario, a financial planner can also help you plan to cover your childrens’ education costs while you are still around. An educational savings investment such as a 529 plan may be worth considering.
All the preparations that began when you got your first professional job will lead to the day you finally retire. In retirement, the need for a financial advisor could still be prevalent as you will face a myriad of decisions such as how much money should you withdraw each year from your retirement accounts. Several factors should go into choosing the right amount for an annual withdrawal including how much you have in your retirement accounts, how much Social Security you will receive, what other sources of income you have, such as part-time or consulting work, your retirement age, your spouse’s projected retirement assets, and your retirement lifestyle, to name a few.
While that seems like a daunting task, a financial advisor can help you answer those questions and come to the correct decision.
Life can bring many ups and downs, and it helps to have a Certified Financial Planner™ there to help guide you through the good and bad.