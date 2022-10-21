A legal challenge to a private dock on Cumberland Island that began in 2015 is not over.
The Center for a Sustainable Coast is appealing a decision earlier this year regarding the judgement by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia.
The center challenged that the permit to build the dock was in violation of the Cumberland Island National Seashore Enabling Act, and the National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA. The court had ruled construction of the dock had already been completed and dismissed the center’s suit.
Jon Schwartz, an Atlanta lawyer representing the environmental organization, in a phone interview Tuesday, said the Army Corps of Engineers failed to give the public an opportunity for public comment.
“The Corps assumed there was no opposition,” he said.
Schwartz said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers violated the National Environmental Policy Act and Cumberland Island’s enabling legislation which decrees that “the seashore shall be permanently preserved in its primitive state” except for certain areas used for public recreation.
Schwartz, in his legal argument, states the Corps approved the dock “without complying with NEPA’s procedural requirements.”
“Someone whose concrete interests have been harmed by a NEPA violation has standing to sue even though they cannot establish with any certainty that further review will change the outcome,” he argued. “It is sufficient if there is some possibility that the requested relief will prompt the injury-causing parting to reconsider the decision that allegedly harmed the litigant.”
Schwartz argued the dock permit was “categorically excluded from NEPA documentation.”
He argued removing the dock will restore the tract’s primitive character and help preserve the national seashore’s primitive state and questioned if the Corps’ decision was legal.
“Even an agency’s decision not to take an enforcement action can be subject to judicial review if based on an improper legal ground,” he argued in his appeal.
The appeal concludes by asking the court to reverse the motion denying the admission of the Land Protection Plan and to reverse the District Court’s summary judgment and dismissal.
David Kyler, executive director for Center for a Sustainable Coast, said the dock should have been the subject of public hearings and review before the National Park Service gave its approval to the dock.
“The best case scenario is the court would order the dock dismantled at the expense of the owner,” he said.