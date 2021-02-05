A free Black man, Salem Poor fought with such ferocity against the British onslaughts at Bunker Hill that he was among the first Americans to distinguish himself under fire during the Revolutionary War.
Granville T. Woods was a 19th century inventor and innovator known as the “Black Edison,” although he would rather have been known as the man whose many pioneering electronic communications devices made railroad travel safer.
Katherine Johnson’s precise manual mathematical calculations for launch and trajectory helped put NASA astronaut Alan Shepard in outer space, and Neil Armstong would not go into orbit unless the newfangled computer’s figures matched the hand-written conclusions of this African American math whiz.
Surely, we do not need to wait until February rolls around to exalt these great Americans, do we? And yet, here it is: Black History Month. It is a month-long opportunity to celebrate the many military, engineering, sociopolitical, humanitarian and entrepreneurship contributions African Americans have made to this great nation.
But to have one measly month set aside for remembrance of a group of Americans who have lent such strong voices to the national narrative seems inadequate, at best.
Just ask Hellen Ladson, director of programming and tours of the St. Simons African American Heritage Coalition.
“I think Black people’s contributions and thoughts and feelings should be taken into consideration all 12 months of the year,” said Ladson, who also serves as a guide at the Historic Harrington School. “It should not only be one month. Yes, the month is important. But Black history is American history.
You can’t talk about the American Revolution without talking about Black contributions; you can’t talk World War II, about the Civil War without talking about Black history, Black thought, Black feeling. Black history is everywhere in America.”
Is February a good time to mention Garrett Morgan, inventor of gas masks for World War I soldiers, and the ubiquitous traffic lights we still obey daily? What about opera singer Marian Anderson, who became the first African American to perform at the Metropolitan Opera in 1955? And what of Dr. Dale Williams, a Black American who performed the first successful open heart surgery in 1893?
Renowned local sculptor Kevin Pullen has celebrated African American culture in much of his works, including a moving figure of former enslaved man Neptune Small, for whom Neptune Park is named on St. Simons Island. Pullen was among the finalists in 2016 for a job to creature a sculpture of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for the State Capitol.
Pullen thinks Black History Month still has a role as an educational medium in America, especially after the fractured political landscape and social tensions from the recent election year. But, like Ladson, Pullen believes it is folly to encapsulate the African American experience in one month.
“For me, the process kind of happens the other 11 months,” he said. “I’m a history person anyway. A lot times when he we look at Black history it is culturally tied to the rest of America, so it is American history. But I think it’s still essential. I think the times we are in right now, the cultural and political shifts, are very reflective of the need.”
Heck, the shortest month of the year scarcely has enough room to celebrate all of our local Black historical figures. There is Deaconess Anna Alexander, who ministered and taught between Brunswick and Darien and was recently named a saint of the Episcopal Church. Then there is Samuel G. Dent, who returned home from Moorehouse College to serve as a founder and board president for the Selden Normal School at present-day Selden Park. Or what about Robert S. Abbott, born to humble means on St. Simons Island but later the publisher of the Chicago Defender and one of America’s first Black millionaires.
Latanya Abbott-Austin welcomes with open arms this annual opportunity to focus exclusively on her Black and American heritage. Austin is the great grandniece of the newspaper mogul Abbott and is active in the Robert S. Abbott Institute For Race Unity.
“It’s a time to acknowledge and to promote different contributions that African Americans have made to our livelihoods and wellbeing as a whole,” Austin said of Black History Month. “I have hope that one day there won’t be a need for Black History Month, but I think it’s a long ways off. Especially with this last administration that made bigotry kind of cool.”
Black history has its roots in a 1926 effort by Black educators and historians to establish the second week in February as “Negro History Week.” Black educators and students from Kent State first proposed Black History Month in 1969. In a few short years, the movement had gained national momentum, capped when President Gerald Ford urged Americans to recognized Black History Month during the nation’s Bicentennial in 1976.
Aundra Fuller, director of the Brunswick African American Cultural Center, said Black History Month allows role models from the past to give today’s children optimism for the future.
“I think it’s is important to recognize it, absolutely,” Fuller said. “For several reasons, but I always think about the younger generation and how we want to keep that vision in front of them. They can see the great contributions that people have made in the past and they can connect that to their dreams. I think it’s important that we have a cross cultural environment so we can appreciate the whole story, that everybody has contributions to make.”