The crowd that attended the first of two public hearings Tuesday to provide input about the creation of an authority to oversee a proposed spaceport in Camden County wanted to send a message to elected officials.
Unfortunately, only one Camden County Commission member, Ben Casey, was there to hear what the public had to say.
And what he heard didn’t show support for the proposed Spaceport Camden or an authority to oversee operations.
The authority, according to the proposal, would have the responsibility of “acquiring, constructing, equipping, maintaining, and operating” the proposed spaceport, including acquiring parking facilities and other things determined to be necessary for the development and operation of the facility.
Nobody spoke in favor of the creation of an authority at the morning meeting. Instead, those who spoke make it clear a proposal to launch rockets over occupied areas of Cumberland and Little Cumberland islands doesn’t fly, whatsoever.
At the beginning of the public comment period, Caroline Gibbons asked why Casey was the only one of five county commissioners was at the meeting. County Clerk Katie Bishop said most of them had day jobs and they weren’t required to attend because no action was being taken.
Gibbons said she has property on Little Cumberland Island and she also works for an Atlanta marketing company. She questioned why the county has not provided specific information about a business or marketing plan. County commissioners are not upholding their obligation to residents, she said.
“I have a huge concern for the taxpayers in Camden County,” she said.
Rebecca Bell, another Little Cumberland Island resident, cautioned that an authority tasked to oversee the spaceport could cost taxpayers money “for years to come.”
She questioned how Spaceport Camden could compete with Kennedy Space Center, which she said is giving away launch space.
Paula Eubanks, of Little Cumberland Island, agreed that commercial space companies have no incentive to pay to launch in Camden County when they can do so for free at Kennedy Space Center, where insurance costs would be cheaper with fewer risks involved.
“How will Spaceport Camden be different?,” she said. “How will they compete with foreign sites with fewer regulations? How will you assure this project benefits anyone in Camden County rather than saddle us with debt.”
Shelley Renner, of Little Cumberland Island, said county officials visited her in 2015 and assured her no rockets launched from the proposed spaceport would fly over her house. She said they assured her the project would be abandoned before homes would be put at risk.
Since then, she said county officials have changed their stories to make a “fake project” appear legitimate.
“Protect my family’s safety and property rights and stop throwing good money after bad,” she said. “Do not establish an authority whose only purpose is to provide more money with no taxpayer input.”
Michele Hunter, of Camden County, predicted the county will never get a launch license because of rocket launches over populated areas. She questioned why the county would want to assume the liability of the environmental cleanup of the two parcels at the spaceport site.
“County leadership seems to want to move forward at all costs regardless of what the citizens and taxpayers want,” she said. “The only thing I can conclude is something fishy is going on.”
She asked for a full investigation into the “irregularities” surrounding the project.
“The establishment of an authority will remove taxpayers’ ability to have a financial voice moving forward,” she said. “I urge the commissioners to vote no on the spaceport authority and to put a stop to this wasteful project.”
Megan Desrosiers, president of the environmental group One Hundred Miles, questioned the need for an authority, which she said is another layer of bureaucracy to hide information under. She said her organization was treated like “public enemy No. 1” once they started asking about the timeline, costs, flight trajectories and other questions regarding the spaceport.
“Camden County really needs to come clean about the spaceport project,” she said.
As the morning public hearing was held, One Hundred Miles filed a complaint in Camden County Superior Court asking for public records regarding the project including a hazard analysis.
In response to the public hearing, a statement was released that on behalf of the Camden County Commission members.
“Today, opponents of Spaceport Camden have proven they are more interested in public relations ploys than the actual safety of Spaceport Camden,” the statement said. “Nothing is more supportive of this conclusion than that fact the (Southern Environmental Law Center) sent its lawsuit to the press before even serving the defendants with its complaint.”
According to the statement, the county is committed to providing regulators will all the information needed to determine if the spaceport meets Federal Aviation safety regulations.
“As the County has indicated to SELC in previous request for this information, the safety analysis for Spaceport Camden is derived from a propriety methodology developed by the Aerospace Corporation for the Department of Defense,” the statement said. “Disclosing that methodology would put U.S. national security at risk and it is therefore exempt from GORA and FOIA and will not be disclosed.”