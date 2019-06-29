Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Oak Grove Road and U.S. Highway 341: Go figure. This guy with a suspended license is driving around in the wee hours in a 2000 Ford Explorer with faulty break lights. Naturally, the cops find dope and grass inside the vehicle when they pull him over. Also, he is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant. Police took the 38-year-old go-getter to jail for possession of dope, possession of grass, no brake lights and driving on the suspended license. A 39-year-old woman riding with him went to jail for possession of dope and dope-related objects.
6090 Altama Ave.: Police were called to the Solar Gas Station because an old guy climbed inside the store’s dumpster and started tossing trash everywhere. The 63-year-old man went to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
Union and George streets: A concerned citizen called police to report a woman sprawled face down on the sidewalk. Probably because she was drunk. She was ornery and tried to pick a fight with police, a tactic that almost never turns out well. The 37-year-old woman went to jail, charged with willful obstruction of the law, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and simple battery.
300 F Street: A woman raised a ruckus at the Red Carpet Lounge, then refused to leave when asked. She was no less cooperative with police, insisting on sticking around even after receiving a trespass warning. Police finally had to zap the 27-year-old with a taser before taking her to jail for criminal trespass and willful obstruction of the law.
400 block of Georgetown Road: A police officer arriving at the scene of a crash in the middle of the afternoon spotted “skid marks through the grass against the flow of traffic,” according to a police report. Those marks led through some overhanging branches to a vehicle that had rolled onto the passenger side. The 29-year-old driver ended up in jail, charged with DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
515 N. Windward Drive: A man passed out between a couple of cars in the parking lot of the Sea Palms Resort on St. Simons Island at 8:30 in the morning, prompting a concerned citizen to call police. The man then pulled himself together, crawled into a Nissan Maxima and drove away. A responding police officer caught up to the man on Frederica Road. The resulting traffic stop landed the 56-year-old in jail for DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
Sea Island and Hamilton roads: A woman in a black Chevrolet Suburban ran into the back of another vehicle at Sea Island and Demere roads on St. Simons Island, then drove away. Police caught up to the 41-year-old woman, who went to jail for hit and run and driving an uninsured vehicle.
200 Mall Blvd.: A pair of teenage thieves got caught pilfering PFG brand fishing hats from the Belk store. PFG stands for Performance Fishing Gear. The hats cost $24.99 each, just for the privilege of advertising for the PFG company. Anyway, police took the two punks, 17 and 19, to jail for misdemeanor shoplifting.
200 Mall Blvd.: A security guard at the Belk store caught a man shoplifting. Police took the 22-year-old to jail.
150 Altama Connector: A security guard at the Wal-Mart caught a woman shoplifting. Police took the 33-year-old jail.
Stolen Vehicle
7188 U.S. Highway 341: A man was taking his daughter-in-law’s 1995 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck to the muffler shop. But on the way he stopped at the Dollar General. When he came back out of the store, the truck was gone.
Police Assist
208 Gloucester St.: Several kids got their hands on some pepper spray, and apparently thought it would be fun to spray it inside the library. The librarian was not amused. Police arrived and gave the kids trespass warnings.
Hopkins Home: A drunk guy crawled into a man’s apartment through the window. The guy left when the man confronted him, but he came back again later on. This time police nabbed the drunk guy and took the 20-year-old to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
— Larry Hobbs