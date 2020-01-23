Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
500 block of Mack Street: A couple were tucked in for the night when they were suddenly roused by a disturbance outside their abode. Then the car alarm went off as the husband was heading outside. He noticed a white bicycle laying in the front yard. Nothing was missing from his vehicle nearby, but police were summoned just the same. About the time a cop was talking out front with the husband, the wife interrupted to say a commotion in the backyard has their dogs agitated. A sergeant who was on hand went to investigate. He found a 16-year-old rapscallion, quickly taking him into custody. The kid was packing heat, a handgun. Police charged the hoodlum with burglary, loitering and prowling and possession of a firearm by a minor. He was remanded to the youth detention center in Savannah. The report indicated he may have been responsible for several other auto burglaries on neighboring streets that night.
Theft
2500 Norwich St.: A man pulled a hops heist at Tropical Island Meat & Grocery, absconding from the store with two cases of beer.
— Larry Hobbs