Among reports filed by police:
Arrests
Azalea Place: The victim of an armed robbery had no trouble leading police to the trio of teenage numskulls who attacked him and absconded with $600 cash and a silver watch. Two of the bumbling bandits actually lived in the condo complex where the robbery went down, and the third lived with his mom one street over. It started when one of the toughs demanded money. The victim attempted resistance, but one robber held him while another put a BB pistol to him and the third grabbed his cash. Then they went home. The victim told police “he knows who robbed him ... and they resided nearby,” the report said. Police found two of the clueless crooks, ages 18 and 19, at a residence on Lantana Court inside the condo complex. Police went to round up the third outlaw up, but his mom said he was not home. The 17-year-old later turned himself in to police. All three went to jail, where they remain without bond on robbery charges.
3344 Cypress Mill Road: So this chick walks into the Bank of the Ozarks and tries to cash a check. What she didn’t know was that bank employees were wise to the fact that it was a stolen check. She split before the cops got there. That’s OK, the cops said to bank employees, call her back and tell her y’all are ready to cash the check. Yeah, she fell for it — hook, line and sinker. The cops whisked the 34-year-old from the bank to jail, charging her with theft by deception, forgery and theft by receiving stolen property.
1700 Demere Road: A woman called police to the mobile home park on St. Simons Island to report that a man had swiped $120 from her, and that he was still there. Police found the man in the yard behind her mobile home. The 36-year-old thief went to jail, charged with misdemeanor theft.
— Larry Hobbs