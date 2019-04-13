Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
800 block of Lee Street: Help! A woman implored police, and she told the cops she locked her spouse out of the house because he rougher her up. Now he was trying to force his way back inside. Responding officers received an entirely different perspective. “Officers arrived and found that the husband had two lacerations on the head and one on the wrist from being struck with a metal walking cane,” the report said. The woman did not have a scratch on her. Police took the 71-year-old battle ax to jail, charged with aggravated assault.
1000 block of Albany Street: A guy with an unruly pit bull had been boozing it up all day, stirring up hostilities with the next door neighbor. No sooner had the cops left from their first call of a disturbance between the two than they were called back, this time to reports of gunfire. It seems the drunk guy approached the neighbor, all the while promising, “I’ll bust you,” the report said. The neighbor fired a 9 mm round from a Luger into the ground, hoping to discourage the sot, who “had been consuming several alcoholic beverages throughout the day ... “ the report said. The gunfire sparked the loyalty of the dog, which charged the neighbor, “biting and scratching him,” the report said. Police found a spent shell casing and a live bullet on the ground in front of the guy’s house. They also recovered the Luger. The man went to jail, charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits. The drunk guy was cited for letting his dog run loose.
440 Glynn Isles: A vehicle was sitting all alone in the middle of the parking lot after hours at Dick’s Sporting Goods. A patrol officer ran a check on the license plate, revealing that the vehicle had been stolen earlier in the day from someone in Eustis, Fla. A man was asleep inside, along with his dog. Police woke the man and took him to jail, charged with theft and transporting stolen goods across the state lines, as well as driving with a suspended license. Animal control folks were called to take care of the dog.
800 block of P Street: An alarmed resident called police about a combative man with a gun in his hand who was just outside and trying to force his way inside the home. The guy was on the front porch when police arrived. The man reached for the gun in his waistband, but thought better of it and tossed the gun in the yard when the officer pulled his weapon. The cop immediately subdued and cuffed the man. The surly suspect was three sheets to the wind. He would not give his name and had no identification, so police booked him into the county jail as John Doe.
Timber Landing and Emanuel Loop roads: A passing driver nearly smacked a brown pickup truck that was stopped in the middle of the road in the predawn hours. Responding police arrested the man inside, taking the 18-year-old to jail for illegal parking and DUI.
U.S. Highway 341 and Community Road: A kid came speeding up to the intersection, running the red light while turning from Community Road onto U.S. 341. He nearly struck a cop who was stopped at the intersection, then sped away. Police caught up to the 17-year-old, taking him to jail for fleeing police, reckless driving and running a red light, all on a suspended license.
25 Torras Drive: A man who was told to stay away from the Parker’s convenience store showed up anyway, then went inside the restroom. Police arrived and took the 50-year-old man to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
3319 U.S. Highway 341: An employee at Popeye’s on U.S. Highway 17 got canned, and he did not take the news gracefully. Police arrived and took the 22-year-old to jail, charged with making terroristic threats. Additionally, he was told to stay away from both Popeye’s stores in town, or else end up in jail again for trespassing.
Nice People
3650 Community Road: A person pulled up to the Marshland Federal Credit Union’s ATM machine, only to discover that the previous customer had forgotten their card in the slot. The nice person turned the card over to police, who reunited the card with its owner.
— Larry Hobbs