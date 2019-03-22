Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
200 Mall Blvd.: Well, dad’s heart was in the right place, at least. A man was nabbed trying to steal two jackets from the Belk’s store, valued at $120. The 20-year-old father readily copped to the theft charges, saying “he was stealing the jackets to sell them for $10 apiece on the street in order to buy presents for his daughter’s birthday,” the report said. Police took the foolhardy father to jail, charged with shoplifting.
F.J. Torras Causeway and Morningstar Marina: A patrol officer clocked a woman in a black Ford Explorer cruising at 70 mph in a 20-mph zone, yakking away with the phone to her ear as she sped past him on the causeway. The officer stopped the lead foot lady, who did not even have a valid driver license. The 27-year-old went to jail for driving without a license, speeding and talking on a cellphone behind the wheel.
1200 block of Chapel Crossing Road: Just as someone called the cops about a man in a black pickup truck driving away after causing a crash, a responding patrol officer spotted a man in a black pickup truck driving away on Scranton Road. The runaway driver turned onto the Chapel Crossing Road, where the officer followed while detecting recent damage to the truck’s rear end. The 22-year-old driver went to jail, charged DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
1700 block of Wolfe Street: A man was walking around the neighborhood, pointing a handgun at folks, which warranted police intervention. Responding police confronted the man and found that he indeed had a handgun stashed away. It was just a BB pistol, but it looked like the real thing. Police took the 26-year-old man to jail, charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Traffic Stop
U.S. Highway 17 and Golden Isles Parkway: A cop stopped a vehicle for doing 91 mph, more than double the speed limit. The 16-year-old behind the wheel explained he was headed home to St. Simons Island and trying to beat curfew. The officer gave his parents a call, then cited the teen for reckless driving and speeding.
Police Assist
Magnolia Park: Somebody threw a party at their house in this neighborhood, and lots of inconsiderate guests parked just anywhere it suited them, thereby blocking the roadway. The cops arrived, handed out parking tickets all around, then cleared the roadway.
2300 block of Bartow Street: This cad borrowed a woman’s vehicle, then neglected to return it, so she called the cops. A patrol officer later spotted the vehicle and pulled it over, only to find yet another woman behind the wheel. The owner declined to press charges and was just pleased to have her ride returned.
Newcastle and N streets: A woman loaned her vehicle to a man. That man later got arrested across town while driving her car. Police left the vehicle in front of the man’s house, but another dude at the residence refused to turn over the keys when the woman came to retrieve the vehicle. Police intervened “and the key and the vehicle were returned to the owner,” the report said.
Suspicious Incident
1700 block of Goodyear: Residents told police they saw a naked man standing in the window of an abandoned house nearby. Also, they were “hearing noises.” Police checked the abandoned house and did not see a thing.
Dumping
F and Bay streets: The area’s water and sewer commission caught one of its contractors dumping sludge down a manhole which, of course, is against the law. Police arrived and turned the investigation over to the city’s code enforcement officers.
Theft
2600 block of Oriole Street: A man parked his 2007 Ford Focus out front overnight and the next morning it was missing. He left it unlocked with the keys in plain view on the front seat. And just like that, it was gone. Imagine that.
2600 block of Albany Street: A man left his wallet inside his vehicle, which he neglected to lock. The wallet turned up missing. Well, well.
800 block of Lee Street: A common thief displaced the latch on a home’s front porch, absconding with groceries contained therein.
Hopkins Homes: A car thief drove away with a woman’s car while she was at work, but the jerk could not hide. The vehicle’s GPS tracked it to a location in Darien, information she supplied to the cops.
— Larry Hobbs