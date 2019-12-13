Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
101 Torras Drive: A customer at the Walgreens had a conniption fit because his insurance did not cover his prescription. He could not contain his displeasure even when police arrived to intervene. Police prescribed him a trip to jail.
11 Glynn Plaza: A woman got caught shoplifting at the Walmart Neighborhood Market and police took her to jail, charged with the same.
3000 block of Ellis Street: The man had already been arrested once for seriously disrupting the domestic tranquility of a woman’s home. The jackal later returned to the woman’s house, barged in and “assaulted the female with a knife,” the report said. He was gone before the cops got there. He returned yet again later on — this time kicking in the back door before slipping away. A smooth-talking officer got on the phone with the guy and persuaded him to return to the woman’s home. When he arrived, police took him to jail for aggravated assault and two counts of felony burglary.
450 Warren Mason Blvd.: A cop had already told the scamp once. You are not welcome at the Golden Isles Inn and Suites. To return to these premises is to court arrest. The dude came back, worming his way into room 221. The same cop who warned him earlier responded to a motel manager’s call. Predictably, the 31-year-old spent the night in jail, charged with criminal trespass.
1507 Gloucester Street: He was warned: Do not return to the Discount Liquors. Period. He returned. Police took the 63-year-old to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
11 Glynn Plaza: An employee the Walmart Neighborhood Market called police to report a man was stealing items in the self checkout line, even as they spoke. An officer arrived and the thief was caught in the act.
1500 block of Lee Street: A woman popped another woman on the head. Police intervened, taking the 26-year-old aggressor to jail.
200 Mall Blvd.: A petty thief risked jail for a $32 watch. That outcome was a forgone conclusion, considering his attempted heist took place under the watchful eyes of Belk store security. Police took 32-year-old Big Time to jail, charged with shoplifting.
Grinch
Southridge Drive: A woman invited multiple folks to her house for a Christmas party, some of whom she barely knew. When it was over, several Christmas presents were gone, including a $20 pair of Adidas pants, $10 worth of Hot Wheels and a $10 leapfrog toy. Police have a few suspects.
That’s Gratitude For Ya
2800 block of Ellis Street: A woman called the cops to report that her boyfriend was trying run her over. When police arrived “in less than 2 minutes .. the female came to the front yard and began screaming at the officers to get the &8%5E% off her property because they took too long getting to her house,” the report said. One officer tried further to ascertain her situation, but she just gave him another earful of curse words and repeated loudly her request for the cops to leave.
Robbery
Fourth and Norwich street: A woman was walking after dark in this area when a thug smacked her on the head and took her purse. The woman went for treatment to the hospital emergency room, which is where police interviewed her.
Burglary
200 block of Fairway Oaks: A woman came home around 6:30 p.m. to discover that a thief had crept inside her home. The scoundrel absconded with a silver colored Rolex watch, valued at $20,000. Police are investigating.
— Larry Hobbs