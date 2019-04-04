Among reports filed with police:
Horse Feathers
100 block of Bishop Street: A pistol-packing pothead had to run for his life when his new bud-smoking buddy turned out to be a buzzkill, stealing the dude’s pair of handguns and blasting away with both barrels. The commotion frightened a neighbor from his midnight slumber, prompting a harried call to tell police that “it sounded as though the windows on their residence were shaking from the gunfire,” the report said. But the responding officer was instead flagged down in the street by the now unarmed victim, who initially thought he had been grazed in the head by the fusillade from his own guns. Here is what he told police: Earlier, he had been introduced to a guy named “Rondo” through an associate he met in the local jail. They hit it off, so he invited Rondo to his house “to smoke marijuana with him,” the report said. They met at an apartment complex nearby, along with two other dudes whom the victim did not know. As they walked toward his house, Rondo asked about the man’s guns. The man “unholstered” a Smith & Wesson from his hip to show Rondo. Rondo snatched that gun from his hand. So he pulled a Glock 27 handgun from a holster on the other hip. You guessed it: Rondo grabbed that one from his hand, too. Next thing he knew, “Rondo began shooting at him using both of the handguns,” the report said. Wisely, the stunned stoner “began running to put distance between himself and Rondo,” the report said. He took cover behind the house of the startled man who had alerted police to the firearms fiasco in the first place. The victim later produced receipts to show police both guns were purchased legally. Despite having met Rondo through a mutual friend from jail, he was not a convicted felon, which would have precluded legal gun ownership. Police are still looking for Rondo and the pilfered pair of pistols.
Arrests
600 block of Ellis Street: A woman’s poor excuse for a boyfriend slammed her head against a wall, then took off on a bicycle before the cops got there. However, she spotted him later pedaling down Amherst Street and called the cops again. A patrol officer spotted him. The skunk tried to pedal away, but “was quickly apprehended,” the report said. Police took the 24-year-old to jail for battery, obstruction of the law and for an outstanding felony arrest warrant.
800 Mallery St.: A concerned resident of the Village Green condos on St. Simons Island called the cops about some guys hanging out in the parking lot who were clearly up to no good. And how, the responding officer discovered. Two guys were standing between a Mercedes Benz with a New Jersey license plate and a local Honda Accord, apparently making a drug deal. Police took a 22-year-old man to jail for possession of heroin, THC oil and sedatives, as well as possession of pot with intent to sell. Additionally, his 21-year-old illicit business associate went to jail for possession of dope with intent to sell and obstruction of the law.
1505 Gloucester St.: A man had worn out his welcome at this neighborhood market, but he came back anyway. Police arrested the 36-year-old for criminal trespass.
Burglary
2200 block of Tara Lane: Thieves got inside a home under renovation, burst through an interior door and absconded with lots of the renovator’s construction tools.
Dog Bite
3200 Brailsford Avenue: A home renter’s dog bit the landlord. Responding police called animal control officers, who “took possession of several dogs” from the rented home.
— Larry Hobbs