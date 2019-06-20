Among reports filed with police:
Glynndale Drive and Old Jesup Road: A nincompoop on an unregistered motorcycle passed a state trooper going through the intersection, and the trooper saw right off that the vehicle had no license plate. Things only got worse from there. The dolt made a run for it, leading troopers on a pursuit that covered Old Jesup, U.S. Highway 341, out west to Pennick Drive, back onto U.S. 341, and down Greenswamp Road, where he finally crashed the motorcycle. Police took the 30-year-old to jail on a slew of charges, including possession of what appeared to be meth, willful obstruction of the law, fleeing and attempting to elude, failure to maintain a lane, reckless driving, criminal trespass, and operating an unregistered vehicle with a suspended license.
Suspicious Incident
1919 U.S. Highway 17: A crook grabbed some merchandize from a store in the Lanier Plaza, ran out the door and absconded in an awaiting taxi. However, cops took a look at the store surveillance video. Yeah, they know this guy. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Police Assist
2300 block of Woodland Way: A woman reported that she received a threatening message from another woman, who claimed she was on her way over to pick a fight. “Officers arrived and situated the situation,” the report said.
St. Andrews Court: A concerned resident called because a woman was trying to get inside someone else’s vehicle and appeared otherwise bewildered. Police discovered the woman was experiencing an episode of low blood sugar. Paramedics took the woman to the hospital for treatment.
— Larry Hobbs