Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
5693 Altama Ave.: If she looks like a shoplifter, and acts like a shoplifter and runs like a shoplifter ... A passing a patrol officer spotted a woman sprinting from the Parker's convenience store. A driver in a white Chrysler was pulling out of the parking lot and giving chase. At this point, an employee came running out of the store and pointing at the sprinting woman. Police caught up the 29-year-old woman and put her in jail, charged with shoplifting and then lying about her name.
Fader Lane and Norwich Street Extension: An patrol officer encountered a driver showing all the signs of impairment. But that cop already had a suspect in the back of the patrol car, headed for jail. Another officer intervened and stopped the vehicle. The 67-year-old woman behind the wheel went to jail, charged with DUI.
Tiffany and Oscar lanes: A dude was prowling around at midnight, fully two hours after a nighttime curfew had begun for the hurricane. His presence did not go unnoticed by a passing patrol officer. The resulting engagement landed the 40-year-old man in jail, charged with possession of meth and something to smoke it in.
1800 block of Third Street: A couple got into a scrap, which caused a ruckus that required police intervention. While separating the two, the cops learned both were wanted by the law. Police took both the 38-year-old man and the 34-year-old woman to jail on his-and-her's arrest warrants.
Cypress Mill Road and Golden Isles Parkway: A driver pulled out of a right turn in front of a cop, late at night, forcing the officer to slow down. Not a smooth move, especially for a drunk driver. Police took the driver to jail, charged with DUI.
Bad Scene
11 Glynn Plaza: A man showed up at the Walmart Neighborhood Market to settle a score with a woman, then slapped her right in front of some children. The jerk's wife then pepper-sprayed the woman. The woman in turn slapped the pepper-spraying wife. Police are still sorting it all out, but arrest warrants "for various charges" are pending.
Burglary
2300 block of Albany Street: Some thug kicked in a back door during the hurricane brouhaha and stole stuff from a residence.
Theft
110 Center Drive: A woman was sheltering from the hurricane at the Concorde Inn Suites during the hurricane, but a lousy thief skulked into the parking lot overnight, broke into her gold Cadillac DeVille and absconded with a $900 stereo.