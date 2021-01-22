Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Altama Avenue and First Street: A concerned citizen contacted the cops on the night shift about a drunkard stumbling around in the middle of the roadway, endangering himself and the public. The dude was still there when police arrived, still lurching around on wobbly legs. Police took him to jail, charged with being a pedestrian in the roadway.
2415 Parkwood Ave.: A perturbed patient got out of hand with nurses and doctors at the hospital, so much so that police had to intervene. The 48-year-old man ended up in jail, charged with making terroristic threats.
Theft and Consequences
1008 Bay St.: A rogue lifted a woman’s credit card, then treated himself at a downtown restaurant at her expense. Responding police figured out who the guy was quickly enough, taking a gander at the establishment’s surveillance video. A warrant is out for the cad’s arrest. The cops have not caught him yet. But they will.
Theft
57 Glynn Plaza: While a woman was inside the gym working out, thieves smashed a window of her vehicle, reached inside and swiped her wallet.
5200 block of U.S. Highway 341: A woman at the Golden Isles Apartments awoke after dawn to discover a bandit had driven away with her 2014 Dodge Journey from its parking space.
Good Sam
Fifth and Treville Avenue: A Good Samaritan was out picking up trash in her neighborhood. She came across “a semiautomatic handgun on the side of the road,” police reported. The caring woman then brought the gun into the city police station to hand it over to the proper authorities.
Power Pole Pummeled
2200 block of Norwich Street: A woman drove her vehicle off the road in broad daylight. The vehicle struck a utility pole. The pole fell down. "Traffic unit took a vehicle collision report," police noted.
— Larry Hobbs