Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
100 block of Chatsford Driver: A heinous outlaw was holed up in a home in this neighborhood, bullying an elderly grandmother by preventing her access to a needed oxygen machine. Others inside the home called police on the fiend. Responding police learned along the way that he was a fugitive from justice being sought for arrest by Pennsylvania authorities. The cops figured he might try to make a run for it, so officers covered the back door before another cop knocked on the front door. Sure enough, he came barreling out the back door. He slipped past one officer, but another cop jumped a fence and gave chase. A running taser shot missed, but the desperado finally realized he could not outrun the cop and dropped to the ground. The 37-year-old is still in jail, charged locally with willful obstruction of the law and also awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.
2697 U.S. Highway 17: Police were called to a three-way brawl at the Seabreeze Motel. Upon arrival, the cops learned that a hooligan was smacking his wife around and that a gallant gentleman had entered the fray in her defense. Police took the 45-year-old hooligan to jail, charged with simple battery under the family violence act.
Harry Driggers Boulevard and Lexington Place: A guy driving a white Toyota Acura was swerving all over the road after midnight. Also, he was going a little too fast, according to the cop who was following behind him. Right before the cop pulled him over, the guy even swerved all the way into the oncoming lane while going around a curve. The 35-year-old ended up in jail for DUI, driving too fast for the wet conditions, failure to maintain a lane and having an open container of alcohol.
2300 block of Reynolds Street: A lout roughed up his girlfriend, but he split before the cops got there. He returned later on, and so did the police. The 42-year-old cad went to jail for simple assault under the family violence act.
200 Mall Blvd.: The crack security staff at the Belk store caught two women trying to steal stuff. That is usually what happens to people who try to steal stuff at the Belk store. Police took the two 19-year-old women to jail for shoplifting. One woman also was charged with possession of a little grass.
150 Altama Connector: A thirsty thief grabbed a box of wine off the shelf at the Walmart, then headed out the door. A security guard called police, who nabbed him outside the store. The 55-year-old went to jail for shoplifting.
Robbery
1800 Johnston St.: An argument between two men got physical, ending when one man threw the other to the ground and absconded with his cell phone. Police searched the area, but the dastardly dude was long gone.
Police Assist
1413 Newcastle St.: Someone complained about a homeless person washing off in the fountain at Jekyll Square downtown. A cop arrived and asked the guy to move along.
2400 block of Ellis Lane: City police recovered a black Ford Expedition that had been reported stolen in the county. City police turned the vehicle over to county cops to get it back to its rightful owner.
1900 block of Lincoln St.: Police found a man lying in the street, suffering from a stab wound. County paramedics transported the victim to the hospital.
— Larry Hobbs