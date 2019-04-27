Among reports filed by police:
Arrests
Altama Avenue and Baybridge Drive: An off-duty emergency medical technician was in the McGarvey Apartments parking lot when he heard the telltale sounds of tires squealing and metal crunching. He grabbed his medical kit and ran toward the noise. One of those involved was just leaving as he got there. The cops caught up the elusive 19-year-old woman and took her to jail, charged with hit and run and criminal trespass.
500 block of Second Street: Police were called to a report of a car crash, but arrived to find a tumultuous upheaval going down between a man and a woman. The cops saw the man socking the woman in the head while she was behind the wheel of a vehicle with which she was determined to run him down. Police stepped in and restored peace, taking both combatants to jail in the process: The 31-year-old woman for aggravated assault, the 34-year-old man for simple battery under the family violence act, and both for cruelty to the two children who had to witness the inglorious spectacle.
5004 U.S. Highway 341: A man drove a red van into the side of the building at the Pump N Go convenience store. He did not have a driver’s license, the van was uninsured and its license plate belonged to another vehicle. Police took the 32-year-old to jail for all the above.
Kid Stuff
1800 block of Stonewall Street: A 911 emergency dispatcher fielded a curious call, hearing only the pushing of phone buttons and the sound of cartoons in the background. Cops went to check it out. The youngster told police he did not mean to dial 911.
900 block of Gordon Street: A woman called police because her son was standing outside crying and refused to come inside and do his chores. An officer showed up and a had a talk with the boy. He eventually went inside and got to work.
—Larry Hobbs
Theft
1001 First Ave.: A woman snatched several bottles of fortified libations, then walked out the door of the AmeriMart. The cops caught up to her. The woman paid for the stolen beverages and was issued a warning not to set foot in the store again.