Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
805 Gloucester St.: This really happened. A concerned caller reported that some bozo was banging on a locked back door of the downtown post office with a gun in his hand, all in the light of day. Responding city cops did not find a gun. But the guy did have some dope. Also, his actions constituted criminal trespass. Police put the 36-year-old in jail at midmorning for dope and trespassing, figuring that ought to keep him out of trouble for a while. No. The cops returned to the post office to view the security video, which showed that “in fact there was a gun involved in this case,” police reported. The ATF arrived with a federal police dog, which sniffed around until it found said gun. But by then, the slippery suspect had already bonded out of jail. So police rounded the felonious fellow up again, putting back him in jail less than 24 hours later for possession of a firearm by convicted felon. Yes, he is still there. We checked.
F.J. Torras Causeway and U.S. Highway 17: First, one caller reported that a callous clod pushed a woman from a moving vehicle. Yet another caller reported two punk kids later jumping from the same vehicle and running off. City police promptly caught up to the vehicle, then located the kids and the woman. The driver turned out to be drunk, for which he went to jail. Cops turned the kids over to their parents. The woman appeared to be OK.
Reynolds and L streets: A city cop stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver was carrying dope, for which he went to jail.
Theft
2905 U.S. Highway 17: A hungry hooligan strolled into Make Is Snappy’s, grabbed an “arm full of snacks” and dashed for the door.
— Larry Hobbs