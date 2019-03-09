Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
600 block of Second Street: A schmuck who oozed ingratitude asked a man to come over and help him move around some toolboxes. The next thing the helper knew, he was staring down the business end of a handgun. The whole thing was caught on a cellphone video, which was presented to the cops. Police took the 43-year-old toolbox boor to jail, charged with committing terroristic threats and acts.
Business Break-ins
2002 Commercial Drive: A business security alarm sounded at 4 in the morning at the Lucky Mart store, setting off the discovery of five businesses that were breached by bandits who smashed the front glass doors. All occurred in the predawn hours, near exits to Interstate 95. And while checking the area near the Lucky Mart, police discovered the front glass door shattered at the nearby Taco Bell at 4930 U.S. 341. “It appeared that the building was missing some cash registers,” police reported. Moments later, police discovered the Wendy’s next door at 4938 U.S. 341 had been compromised in the same fashion. Still later, it was determined that thieves had smashed the front glass door at Moe’s Southwest Grill, located at 10205 Canal Cross Road near near Golden Isles Parkway’s I-95 exit. Also, police learned the brigands smashed the front glass door at the Golden Isles Souvenirs and Gifts store, located at 2743 U.S. Highway 17.
Suspicious Incident
Altama Avenue and R Street: A cop stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and could smell right off that the driver had been smoking grass. Moments later, the guy put the vehicle in gear and attempted a getaway. The officer pursued, prompting the pothead to the stop the vehicle and make a run for it. He got away, but the cops seized the large amount of THC/cannabis oil that he left inside the vehicle. The county/city narcotics squad was contacted and cops are searching for the wayward weed merchant.
Paintball Warriors
2300 block of Lee Street: A shootout went down in this neighborhood, according to a concerned citizen who reported that the adversaries were firing away at each other from two opposing vehicles. Police arrived and found evidence of the showdown. Cops “discovered remnants of paint from paintballs on the ground,” the report said. It was a paintball war, with “no damages or injuries.”
Tillman Avenue and I Street: A paintball duel between two guys ruffled a neighbor’s nerves, prompting a call to police. A cop arrived and found the two combatants. They “were warned and directed to the Howard Coffin soccer park area to play their game,” the report said.
Union and M streets: A rolling paintball battle on the city streets raised alarm. Responding cops found two vehicles splattered with paintball shots. Police warned the combatants for the last time to take their paintball shenanigans elsewhere.
— Larry Hobbs