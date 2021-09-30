Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Easy Street: Police received a call about a drunk man on a motorcycle on Easy Street late at night. The soused motorcyclist was on foot when the cops arrived. Police found him hoofing it up to the nearby convenience store with his girlfriend, in no mood to cooperate with authority. The 32-year-old ended up in jail, charged with willful obstruction of the law and DUI.
1800 block of Wolfe Street: A scalawag went over the line during an argument with his “elderly” grandma, chunking a bottle at her and accosting the woman face-to-face. Police were not having it. The 26-year-old reprobate went to jail for simple assault.
1900 block of Cleburne Street: A guy with a gun was hanging out at the park during the daytime, unsettling at least one concerned citizen to the point of seeking constabulary intervention. The pistol-packing punk tried to slip away when the cops arrived, but they surrounded the place, nabbing him and recovering the gun. The 18-year-old went to jail, charged with reckless conduct and willful obstruction of the law.
Torras Landing: A desperate dude tried to steal a bicycle in broad daylight, but the cops were on him like icing on cake. The 22-year-old man ended up in jail for criminal attempt to a commit a misdemeanor.
Norwich Street and Norwich Street Extension: Police found a Ford Crown Victoria off the road at 2 in the morning, its front end crumpled into a guard rail. The guy who put the Crown Vic into the guard rail was sprawled across the front seats, responding police reported. Perhaps to no one’s surprise the guy reeked of alcohol. At least he was honest. “Yes,” he said when an officer asked if he had been drinking.
Interstate 95 and Golden Isles Parkway: A county officer was stationed for a funeral procession traffic detail before noon when a man fell off of his Harley-Davidson motorcycle as it rolled down the exit ramp. The officer learned the rest of the story when he went to assist the guy, who luckily suffered only an elbow scrape. The 63-year-old man went to jail for DUI.
Wages Road: A woman was traipsing around in somebody else’s backyard after midnight, raising enough of a ruckus to warrant police presence. She started yammering on about her stuff being inside house. In the end, police took the 22-year-old vagabond to jail for willful obstruction of the law and an arrest warrant for contempt of court.
U.S. Highway 17 and Jekyll Island Causeway: An outlaw caused a crash. Additionally, police determined the scoundrel was wanted on “multiple active warrants” for his arrest. Among other things, the 29-year-old scofflaw went to jail for fleeing to elude police, altering a license plate, reckless driving, speeding and driving an unregistered vehicle on a suspended license. Also, he was cited for making an improper turn, which likely explains the whole crash scenario in the first place.
— Larry Hobbs