Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: A creep barged into the home of his child’s mother, grew hostile, damaged some things, snatched her cellphone away and left. The cops went and found the jerk at his own house in the city. He went promptly to jail.
2800 block of U.S. Highway 17: An officer stopped a driver because the tinting on his vehicle was darker than the law allows. It turns out the driver had something to hide in there: “a large amount of drugs,” the report said. Also, the dope head was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant. Police took the man and the woman riding with him to jail.
450 Warren Mason Boulevard: The guy who paid for room 128 at the Golden Isles Inn and Suites had long been gone, but a vagabond had made himself at home inside. The only thing the manager could tell responding police about the guy in room 128 was that he “was not supposed to be there,” the report said. The freeloader was passed out on a bed, and cops had the dangedest time trying to rouse him. Eventually, the 21-year-old awoke, apparently not in a good mood. He went to jail for criminal trespass, willful obstruction of the law, threatening officers and for an outstanding arrest warrant.
— Larry Hobbs