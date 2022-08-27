Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1700 block of Goodyear Avenue: An officer spotted a pair of poltroons walking down the street in daylight hours, toting sundry items including a television and bags. When the cop hailed the two, “they refused to stop,” police reported. Still more police “converged on the area,” after which they nabbed one of the bandits. The other slipped away. Not coincidentally, a home burglary had just been reported nearby. The 31-year-old crook went to jail. The cops have their eyes peeled for the other.
Brunswick: A mother and a daughter got into a row while cooking. Police arrived and told them to, uh, simmer down. But things heated up again later, prompting police to return for seconds. It was clear this time that the disgruntled duo had each achieved some measure of success in attempting to harm the other. The daughter went to jail for battery and cruelty to the children who had to witness the debacle. The mom went to jail for battery and criminal trespass.
2915 Norwich St.: This pest had already been told he was not welcome at the Family Dollar. The cops even warned him that arrest would be the consequence of returning to the Family Dollar. So, guess what he did? In addition to the criminal trespassing charge, the galoot also was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.
6090 Altama Ave.: Another store, another pest. This time it was an irksome individual causing a commotion at the Shell Food Mart. Store owners asked the local constabulary if they might possibly give the tiresome toad a criminal trespass warning. We can to better than that, the cops replied. And they took him to jail on the outstanding arrest warrant, of which they had just that moment become aware.
2004 Commercial Drive: A woman showed up late at night on foot at the Touchless Automatic car wash, so it was not like she planned to give them any business. But she would not leave, so the cops got involved. She told the officer she just stopped in to get out of the rain. Then she said she was waiting on a ride. She probably should have just kept moving. Upon further inspection, police put the 37-year-old woman in jail for possession of drug-related objects, credit card fraud and check forgery, most likely warrants.
Crash
2800 block of Albany Street: A man drove his car into a tree. The driver took an ambulance to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Theft
Westway Apartments: Crooks breached a locked GMC Yukon that was backed into a parking spot overnight and absconded with a man’s Glock handgun.
400 block of Reynolds Street: “Caller advised she left her garage door open Saturday night and now her computer and a tool are missing,” police reported, no doubt advising she close her garage door next time.
Beverly Shores: Folks came home to discover bandits had shattered the master bedroom window and a few others, gaining entry to burglarize the residence.
Bel Air Estates: Kids noticed a passenger door open on their dad’s vehicle out front. The dad came out to discover that, for all his trouble, the crummy crook only got away with about four bucks in change.
Dartmouth and Amherst streets: A trio of scumbags pushed a kid off of his bicycle and rode away with it. The cops are investigating.
Vandalism
2014 Norwich St.: Vandals smashed the front store window at the Family Dollar. No sign of theft, “only the glass being broken,” police reported.
— Larry Hobbs