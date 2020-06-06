Among reports filed with police:
Police Assist
3200 block of Cypress Mill Road: A man walked into his apartment kitchen in the wee hours to find a stranger standing there. The stranger was too sloshed to know he was in the wrong kitchen in the wrong apartment, but he was quick to recognize the gun the resident produced to encourage his exit. Police found the sot outside the apartment. The other man declined to press charges for breaking and entering. Police then helped the guy find “his proper apartment,” the report said.
Arrests
1700 block of Niles Avenue: A long-simmering feud between neighbors heated to the boiling point in the evening hours. A mom grabbed her son’s gun and took a shot at members of the other feuding family. The 54-year-old mom went to jail, charged with four counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime. Her 24-year-old son followed suit, facing the same exact charges.
— Larry Hobbs