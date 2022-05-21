Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1015 Old Jesup Road: Police received a call at 2 in the morning about a cagey character in a suspicious vehicle snooping around in the Winn-Dixie parking lot long after midnight. An officer followed up and the meeting came to a conclusion at the Driftwood Mobile Home Park, where a 42-year-old outlaw went to jail on charges of possession of a sawed-off shotgun, lying to the cops and driving on a suspended license.
Norwich and M streets: A cop stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation, only to discover the 38-year-old chump behind the wheel had no business being in the driver’s seat to begin with. “Driver was found to be driving on a suspended (several times) license and was arrested,” police reported.
Frederica Roundabout: A woman in a Chevrolet Uplander failed to navigate the island roundabout at Frederica and Lawrence roads after 3 in the morning, prompting a police response. The SUV’s northbound tire tracks left “extensive damage” to the landscaping in the roundabout’s island before making a trail to a thicket of palmettos beside the roadway. “The front end of the vehicle had extensive damage,” the officer noted, before taking the 26-year-old to jail for DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
Good Work
Sidney Lanier Bridge: From city police reports: “Officer stood by with broken down truck on the bridge until it was removed.” Then, later that same shift: “Officer responded in reference to a broken down dump truck on the bridge. The officer stood by until the vehicle was removed from the bridge.”
Strong-arm Robbery
900 block of Amherst Street: A woman’s vehicle ran out of gas. A man came walking along and she asked him for help. Instead, the creep assaulted her, she told police. She managed to escape his brutal grasp, but the scoundrel absconded with $190 cash from the woman. Police are investigating.
Pitiful Prank
2200 block of Pinewood Drive: A deputy sheriff from down in Jacksonville contacted city cops about a woman who might be in dire straits. It seems a concerned citizen down there called the sheriff’s office after spotting a woman in the back seat of a vehicle and holding up a sign that said “Help Me” on it. The tag number the citizen provided came back to an address in the city. City cops went to the home and found and boyfriend and his girlfriend, who told the officer “she was just playing.” Just playing. Ha ha.
3566 Community Road: Some punk shattered the front window at Pawn Depot with “a large chunk of concrete,” police reported.
Theft
Wages Road: A thief absconded with a man’s 17-foot aluminum boat, as well as the 70 horsepower, 2-stroke Yamaha motor that powered it and the homemade trailer on which it was towed. The theft occurred sometime between the early morning and 10 at night when the owner got home from work.
McIntyre Court: A vehicle was stolen from the apartment complex. City cops later located the vehicle in the package store parking lot on Norwich Street. Police reunited the vehicle with its owner.
3818 Community Road: A woman discovered, way after the fact, that a thief broke into her storage unit and stole some stuff. She said the theft could have occurred as far back as January.
And This ...
Blythe Square: Verbatim from city police reports: “An intoxicated homeless female requested to speak with an officer to complain about the amount of homeless people (who) have come to Brunswick and their use of drugs.”
1300 block of Stonewall Street: A property owner summoned police after finding a homeless woman “squatting inside her abandoned residence.” Police responded and escorted the woman off of the property.
1101 Gloucester St.: A woman called the cops to The Well homeless day shelter, reporting that a man stole 20 bucks from her. Actually, she told the officer who responded, she gave the man the Jackson. But now she wanted her money back. “Officers explained if she gave it to the male, it was not theft.”
— Larry Hobbs