Among reports filed with police:
Sudden Conscience
1101 Gloucester Street, The Well: A homeless woman suddenly developed a conscience about a past misdeed. She called officers to report that she had stolen something more than a year prior and wanted to turn herself in. Officers found that woman had no outstanding warrants and considered the matter closed.
“Naked” Man
MLK Jr. Blvd. and O Street: Officers were called because there was supposedly a naked man outside at this intersection. Police arrived to find a shirtless man, but no naked man. He didn’t need the officers’ or emergency medical assistance, so the man and the officers went about their days.
Impersonating the Host
1400 block of Newcastle Street: Two young blockheads thought it would be funny to act like the hosts outside a busy restaurant where they are not employed on First Friday and began asking to see people’s IDs when they entered. Police were called to sort them out, but the dudes were gone by the time the cops got there.
Arrests
U.S. Highway 341 and Blythe Island Highway: A dude in a 2006 Honda Pilot crossed over the yellow line and into oncoming traffic, right in front of a patrol officer. The driver had no driver’s license. The 41-year-old went to jail.
200 block of Sherman Drive: A 29-year-old boor was behaving badly after dark. Several police officers tried appealing to his better senses to just simmer down, but he only became more agitated. And that is how this troublesome chump ended up in jail on several felony counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Running On Empty
H and Albany streets: A city cop stopped a vehicle for a traffic stop, at which point the driver bailed out and made a run for it. The culprit escaped, but he left behind “all his belongings” and a whole lot of dope.
Helping Hand
3424 Cypress Mill Road: And this poor guy likely stubbed his toe on the bedpost first thing that morning. Cops on the dayshift intervened after receiving a call that the man’s vehicle was stopped at the CITGO gas pump, holding up progress. The responding cop learned that the guy burned the vehicle’s last vapor of fuel pulling up to the gas station. And he did not have a dime on him. He was waiting on a money wire. The officer waited with him. But after gassing up, the vehicle’s battery went dead. “Officers assisted the driver with getting the vehicle started and got them on their way,” police reported.
Shots Fired
2100 block of Johnston Street: An alert resident called the cops after hearing what appeared to be three gunshots. Sure enough, responding police found three spent shell casings in the street in front of the residence.
Theft
5200 block of U.S. Highway 314: While a hard-working woman busied herself with the task of earning a living at a fast-food restaurant on the day shift, a shiftless no-account absconded with her burgundy Ford Expedition from a parking lot. Police are investigating.
Palmetto Circle: A dirtbag stole a kid’s 24-volt Razor electric dirt bike from a carport overnight. It was valued at $300.
580 Millennium Blvd.: A guy immediately smelled smoke when he went to start up his 2004 Ford Excursion in a motel parking lot after midnight. Looking underneath, he discovered some chump had hacked off the muffler’s catalytic converter, an item much in demand on the black market for its costly precious metals.
4236 Norwich Street Extension: Thieves slinked away from a boatyard in the cover of darkness with a 15-horsepower Mercury motor, Low John gas tank and Low John battery. For what it is worth, the dirty deed and its perpetrator were captured on the facility’s security video.
1400 block of Demere Road: A thief drove away in the night with a man’s 2013 Ford F-150 pickup truck.
380 Millennium Blvd.: A 2020 Ford F-450 and a 38-foot trailer went missing overnight from a bowling alley parking lot.
Beachview Drive: Within the span of a midmorning hour, an EZ-GO Valor golf cart disappeared from an island residence.
— The Brunswick News