Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
6500 block of Altama Avenue: A woman dutifully stopped her 2014 GMC Acadia for the light at Altama Avenue and the connector shortly after dark. Nothing out of the ordinary, except that she was “on the wrong side of the road at the intersection, obstructing traffic,” a county patrol officer could not help but noticing. As a result of the subsequent traffic stop, the 44-year-old Wrong-way Rhonda went to jail for driving on the wrong side of the road, doing so without seat belts or a valid driver’s license. Sheesh.
1503 Gloucester St.: A guy stepped inside the Quick Stop on such a short errand that he left the keys in his vehicle out front. And just like that, vamoose. Gone. But the responding city cop put out a BOLO and officers quickly recovered the stolen vehicle, which the brigand had abandoned on the other side of town on Cate Street. Then cops got word that the petulant perp was hiding out at a residence in Glynnvilla. With the lease-holder’s consent, officers searched inside and nabbed the reprobate, putting the 17-year-old in jail for felony theft.
5015 U.S.Highway 341: An incontinent creep took a leak behind the Burger King building, right next to the employee access door. The appalled manager called the cops. The 32-year-old went to jail, charged with public indecency and criminal trespassing.
Frederica and Demere roads roundabout: News flash, y’all: It is against the law to drive and fiddle with your phone. Has been for going on five years now. Yet one more dimwit who did not get the message drove right through the roundabout, eyes on his phone and not on the road. A cop saw the whole thing. The guy also was apparently blissfully unaware of the need for a driver’s license in order to drive. The officer put the 23-year-old in jail, where he will have plenty of time to contemplate both offenses.
Theft
2255 Frederica Road: Insipid lowlifes broke into four parked vehicles belonging to employees at a nursing home on the island, shattering windows to perpetrate their putrid plans in the cover of darkness. The jerks busted the back passenger window of a 2020 Nissan Altima and slinked away with a large amount of cash and a woman’s purse. The scumbags also busted the windows of 2018 Toyota Corolla, a 2018 Kia Optima and yet one more vehicle to steal items within. Let us hope surveillance video there gave detectives a good description of the callous creeps.
6100 block of Altama Avenue: A 9 mm Taurus PT111 G2 semiautomatic pistol went missing from the center console of a 2020 Kia Cadenza parked near a car lot during the lunch hour.
Brentwood Circle: Thieves swiped two handguns, a .22 revolver and .45., from a Chevrolet Suburban overnight.
Palmera Lane: A handgun disappeared from the parked vehicle in which the owner kept it.
10205: A woman stepped inside a restaurant to pick up an order around dusk. When she stepped back out, her 2009 Toyota Camry was gone.
2099 Perry Lane Road: A bandit approached the Mr. Cash pawn shop in the middle of the day, sticking close to the side of the building and concealing himself beneath the hood of his green jacket. Then he snagged a leaf blower and slinked away. Responding police saw it all on the shop’s surveillance video. They are investigating.
Hit and Run
Brunswick: Merry Christmas. Some jerk slammed into a vehicle that was stopped for a red light, then drove away. On Christmas. All the victim could offer police was a partial description of the offending vehicle.
Recovered
1900 block of Third Street: A guy looked out back and noticed a truck with which he was unfamiliar. Police were summoned. It turned out the truck had been stolen and the thief had apparently ditched it in the guy’s back yard.
Now, How Hard Was That?
McIntyre Court: A woman was playing her jams at an ear-splitting decibel, spreading aggravation and annoyance to all her peace-and-quiet loving neighbors. When one such neighbor asked if she could please turn it down a notch or two, the ill-mannered music maven responded with a tirade of profanity. So the cops got involved. “Contact was made with the tenant who was advised to turn the music down, which she did,” police reported. All the better had she responded civilly to her neighbor and done so in the first place.
— Larry Hobbs