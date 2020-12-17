Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Tillman Avenue and M Street: A dopehead ran a stop sign, a conspicuous move that resulted in a traffic stop. A city drug squad officer showed up and so did a dope-sniffing K9 dog. “The driver was found to be in possession of several types of controlled substances,” police reported. The 39-year-old went to jail for two counts of possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of a little pot, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
1600 Ellis Street: A scoundrel threatened a woman with a knife, prompting her wisely to report his donkey’s behind to the police. After investigating, the cops took the 58-year-old male to jail, charged with aggravated assault.
6100 block of U.S. Highway 341: A guy behind the wheel of a vehicle could not keep it between the lines in the middle of the day. A subsequent traffic stop landed the 24-year-old man in jail, charged with DUI/drugs and failure to maintain a lane.
Ga. Highway 99: A traffic stop near midnight led to the 29-year-old driver’s arrest for DUI.
Sulah Street: A woman rang a couple’s doorbell before dawn, raising the ire, concern and suspicion for both husband and wife. They spied on the wandering woman outside through the doorbell’s security camera (yes, that’s a thing now.). Police apprehended her, charging the 24-year-old with criminal trespass and loitering and prowling.
No Leaks in This Case
1400 block of U.S. Highway 17: Verbatim from the city police day shift log: “Caller stated a male was peeing at this location. Officer arrived, and there was no evidence the male did so.”
— Larry Hobbs