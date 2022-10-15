Among reports filed with police:
In Shining Armor
Brunswick: The father of a child took the girl from her mother, prompting police intervention. At the behest of officers, the dirtbag dad turned over the child. However, he refused to part with the baby’s necessities. Fine, police said. “Officers transported the mother to the store and purchased items needed,” the city police report stated.
Arrests
1600 block of Lee Street: A tow truck driver was having one of those days. First, the vehicle he was towing dislodged from the tow truck bed. The vehicle struck two parked vehicles on its way to the ground. When the cops arrived, they discovered the tow truck driver was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, for which the 42-year-old went to jail.
2600 block of Lee Street: A paranoid nitwit called the night shift cops about some imagined slight against him by humanoid shadows outside his windows. Responding city police officers found no sign of outside interlopers. However, a quick background check revealed the complainant was on the lam from U.S. Marshals. Now the 62-year-old outlaw sits in jail on a federal arrest warrant.
Cypress Mill and Harris Farm roads: Police determined a woman involved in a collision on the night shift had been drinking. “She was arrested,” police reported. A county EMS crew gave the man in the other car medical attention after he showed signs of being dazed by the impact of the collision.
1101 Gloucester Street: A man went down to The Well to check his mail. He had no mail. This upset the man, who eschewed staff’s efforts to placate him. He was no less hospitable to responding police, who took his butt to jail for disorderly conduct.
Gloucester Street and U.S. 17: A man and a woman picked up a Manna House meal that was not to their liking. Police came along to find the two engaged in a food fight inside a vehicle. Further investigation revealed that the knave had roughed up the woman. The 29-year-old finicky fink ended up in jail on a battery charge.
— Larry Hobbs