The Glynn County Commission filed a lawsuit late Friday alleging a state law that would allow the electorate of Glynn County to vote on abolishing the Glynn County Police Department is unconstitutional.
Named defendants in the case are Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the Glynn County Board of Elections and each individual member of the board. The five-member board is made up of Democratic party appointees Patricia Gibson and Keith Rustin, Republican party appointees Patricia Featherstone and Sandy Dean and county commission appointee Tommy Clark.
“This lawsuit is aimed at challenging Senate Bills 38 and 509, which are patently unconstitutional,” according to the court filing. “This lawsuit does not seek to litigate any question related to the merits of abolishing the Glynn County Police Department, or the reasons that motivated the passage and enactment of these bills. This lawsuit also does not seek to question the ability of the current (Glynn County) Sheriff to provide law enforcement services.”
The Georgia General Assembly passed the two bills in June. S.B. 38 gives the state the authority to place a referendum on the ballot on whether to abolish a county police department and the authority to enact the voters’ decision; S.B. 509 contains the words to be placed on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
S.B. 509 was signed by Gov. Brian Kemp. S.B. 38 automatically passed into law when it was not vetoed within 40 days of the General Assembly adjourning in June.
County commissioners have argued that the bill violates state rules since it was first introduced in 2019 and were not shy about their intentions to legally challenge the bill. State Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, also opposed the bills.
State Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, and Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, supported the bills in the Georgia Senate and House of Representatives, respectively. They claimed the action was necessary because the county commission had not shown a commitment to addressing apparent corruption and malfeasance in the police department evidenced by the department’s handling of the Feb. 23 shooting of Ahmaud Arbery and a scandal that led to the dissolution of the Glynn Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team.