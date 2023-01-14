The Glynn County Commission has announced a change in the format for its meetings.
Starting with Thursday’s meeting, the public comment period will be moved to the end of the general business portion of the meeting and prior to the executive session.
The public comment period has traditionally been near the beginning of meetings following the invocation and Pledge of Allegiance and any presentations and announcements.
The meetings are attended by county commissioners, county staff, the general public and individuals with business being presented to the board of commissioners.
To sign up to speak during the public comment period, call the county commission office at 912-554-7405. People must sign up between 8:00 a.m. Monday and noon on Wednesday of the meeting week.
A link to the public comment period policy can be found on the Glynn County website or through this link: https://www.glynncounty.org/DocumentCenter/View/7855/Public-Comment-Period-Policy?bidId=