The Glynn County Commission voted to approve a $3.5 million contract with R.H. Tyson Construction to build a new animal control shelter at the county’s public safety complex.
Commissioners allotted $1.5 million in Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax revenue to the shelter’s design and construction, but estimates for construction came significantly over budget.
Nine firms bid on the construction contract. R.H. Tyson Construction of Blackshear bid $3.5 million, while the highest, $4.2 million, was from Collins Construction of Savannah. Only one Brunswick company bid — Poppell-Eller Inc., which proposed a cost of $4.1 million.
Commissioner Peter Murphy, who represents St. Simons, Jekyll and Sea Islands, was in favor of approving the shelter but felt the commission was being contradictory after voting against spending $150,000 on a pickleball court.
“It’s interesting to me that there’s no heartburn for $1.2 million, which is 15 times what it would cost for the darn pickleball courts,” Murphy said.
The commission voted unanimously to approve the contract.
Commissioner Bob Coleman thanked his fellow commissioners for approving the project. He has long been an advocate for the move.
It was deferred from their last meeting. Commissioner Bill Brunson said he was hoping the county could haggle the price down a little. It was ultimately unsuccessful, however.
About $1.3 million is left over from the original SPLOST allotment. The rest will be covered by the county’s reserves.
The current animal control shelter is located at 4765 U.S. 17.
In other business, the commission voted to allow a local ordinance regulating the use of golf carts on major roads and requiring seat belts, insurance and registration to go into effect on July 13.
Commissioners have continued to extend the moratorium since the ordinance was first imposed in July 2019. It was originally intended to take effect in October 2019.
Murphy said in a previous interview with The News that a state loophole leaves some modified carts in legal limbo between local and state laws.
A bill sponsored by Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, would close that loophole, but he said it’s not a sure thing during the 2020 legislative session.
The session was recessed in March due to COVID-19, and legislators are rushing to wrap it up this month. His current priority is the state budget, which the state has had to practically rewrite due to the impacts of the coronavirus.
On Thursday, Murphy said the safety issues involved meant it would be more responsible for the county to go ahead and let the law go into effect.
The last moratorium was set to expire on July 13.
Commissioners also:
• Approved the county’s FY21 budget.
• Deferred establishing a development impact fee advisory committee.
• Declared July 25 through Aug. 1 Gullah Geechee Nation Appreciation Week.
• Denied a request to abandon a section of alleyway directly behind 4316 Tenth St.
• Approved a request to “disclaim interest” in a “reserved recreation site” at the request of the owners of the adjacent site. The site is displayed on a subdivision plat, but Senior Assistant County Attorney Will Worley said he could find no evidence the property directly been donated to the county for public use.