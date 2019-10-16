Coastal Georgia fought hard on the road Wednesday night as the Mariners defeated Warner University 3-0 in straight sets.
The Mariners won 25-18, 25-19, and 25-23 to move to 9-1 in The Sun Conference. Coastal Georgia almost had to go to a fourth set but was able to come back and take the final set by two points.
Coastal Georgia found a way to pull away from Warner in the first two sets. The Royals hung in there and made the Mariners earn every point, despite now being 4-12 overall and 2-8 in the conference.
Warner led most the final set, but couldn’t hold on as Coastal Georgia proved to be too strong. At one point, the Royals led 16-6 before the Mariners regained the momentum and took control. The Mariners never got entirely away from Warner in that final set but scored three crucial points after being tied at 21 to ultimately give them the edge.
The Royals capitalized on two errors by Alison Muldrow and Lilliann Carlson to make it 24-23, but Muldrow redeemed herself as she recorded the final kill to end it at 25-23.
Leading the way for the Mariners was senior Yorelis Rios Gonzalez, who recorded 15 digs against the Royals. Junior Ashley Kot was close behind with 11 herself. She also had 19 assists and t wo aces. Gardieliz Laureano was another assisting force as she tallied 15 assists and chipped in two aces.
Sam Kepler led Coastal with 10 kills and scored 10.5 of the points. Muldrow and Tamara Laezza each recorded eight kills. Hannah Williams and Adair Werley each had seven kills, and Lillian Carlson tallied two kills.
Muldrow scored 10 points, Laezza scored nine while Williams had seven points. Werley added 7.5 points as she was the other half of one of Keplers points.
Coastal Georgia recorded four block assists with two of them coming from Laezza. Werley and Kepler added one apiece, as well.
The Mariners also had seven aces in this match, with three players recording at least two.
Coastal Georgia hasn’t lost a match since Sept. 14 when the Mariners fell 3-0 to Keiser University on the road, which is who they’ll take on next. The Mariners are on a 10-game win streak and keep the top spot in the conference rankings.
Keiser is No. 2 in the Sun Conference with an 8-2 record. Overall the Hawks are 24-8 on the season and currently on a three-game win streak themselves.
However, this time, Coastal will host the Hawks on their court and look to redeem themselves against this tough opponent. These two face off on Saturday with the first set starting at 2 p.m. as Coastal Georgia looks to make it 11 in a row and regain bragging rights over the Hawks.