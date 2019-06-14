To GUALE
The story titled “What’s next for Guale?” which ran in the June 14 edition of The Brunswick News incorrectly stated that the German Village subdivision is in State Rep. Jeff Jones’ district. Neither German Village nor Guale Preserve are located in Jones’ district.
Jones also does not dispute that no state funds were used to purchase the property.
He does believe state funds are involved in the acquisition of the property, since state employees spent man-hours drafting grant applications.