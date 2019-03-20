Correction 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save to BILLIn a story Wednesday, the revision of the Shoreline Protection Act was referred to by the wrong name.The bill is House Bill 445. The News regrets the error. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Latest News New US asylum policy dealt setback in immigration court Hickenlooper says he'd suspend death penalty as president Vasilevskiy makes 54 saves, Lightning beat Capitals in OT Trout, Angels finalize record $432 million, 12-year deal Sexton's 25 leads Cavs over bruised Bucks missing Giannis Most Popular Articles ArticlesJCPenney store closing in BrunswickPolice: Child, 5, dies after being struck in parking lotAutopsy confirms identity of body found in Clubbs CreekGSP: boy, 5, dies after being struck in parking lotBridge walk to shine light on suicide preventionFire destroys business off of U.S. 341Bigtime Ink owner finding ways to help communityBody discovered Tuesday believed to be suspected bridge jumperGrand jury indicts on armed robbery, molestationErnie Andrus begins cross-country run from St. Simons Latest e-Edition The Brunswick News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured e-Editions Coastal Illustrated Mar 12, 2019 Discover Downtown Brunswick, Ga Mar 1, 2019 More Featured e-Editions Local Events Featured Businesses Overhead Door Company Of Brunswick 214 Rose Dr, Brunswick, GA 31520 912-265-3355 Website The Rooftop at Ocean Lodge 935 Beachview Dr, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522 912-291-4300 Website Hendrix Heating & Cooling 912-462-6794 Website Jimmy's Barber & Style 710 Mall Blvd, Brunswick, GA 31525 912-554-0509 Darien Animal Hospital 14155 Ga Highway 251, Darien, GA 31305 912-437-2112 Website A-1 Carpet & Floor Coverings 4648 US Highway 17 N, Brunswick, GA 31525 912-264-8386 Website Stephen Kitchen, M.D. FACS 3226-B Hampton Ave, Brunswick, GA 31520 912-265-0492 Website College Place United Methodist Church 3890 Altama Ave, Brunswick, GA 31520 912-265-4883 Website Business Find a local business Featured Businesses Hendrix Heating & Cooling 912-462-6794 Website Roland Daniel Properties 124 Follins Ln, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522 912-638-6373 Website Stephen Kitchen, M.D. FACS 3226-B Hampton Ave, Brunswick, GA 31520 912-265-0492 Website Find a local business Got An Announcement? Let us help you share the good news of your life: Engagement Wedding Birth Anniversary