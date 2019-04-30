to POSTING
In Tuesday’s story on Dylan Coen’s memorial, it was reported his mother Tricia Coffman had posted the letter on Facebook. She took a photo and sent it to her daughter, Ansley Rushing, who posted it on Facebook. The News regrets the error.
to POSTING
