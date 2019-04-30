to MEETING
An article on page 2A April 16 stated that IPC member George Ragsdale made a motion to discuss scheduling a work session to discuss Community Development Department administrative functions, and that it included a stipulation that the county Community Development Department not take action on an application until after the meeting. He actually motioned to discuss scheduling a work session to discuss the administrative procedures before the department took action on the aforementioned application. The News regrets this error.