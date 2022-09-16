An article that ran in the Sept. 16 edition of The Brunswick News misspelled Milo Silvasmith’s last name. The story also incorrectly stated the amount of time Silvasmith spoke at the meeting. He spent about four minutes criticizing the county website after he went online to learn more about the county. The News regrets the error.

Queen, England on permanent display at local inn

The Grey Owl Inn, off Demere Road, on St. Simons, has a secret not betrayed by its picturesque farmhouse exterior. The bed and breakfast features a room devoted to the British monarchy, known as the Royalty Room.