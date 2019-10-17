to SHOOTING
An article that appeared on page 1A of the Oct. 16 edition of The Brunswick News about a shooting on Oct. 12 in Glynn County incorrectly stated the condition of the victim, who also was the driver of the vehicle in which the incident took place. According to the victim’s mother, the victim was flown by helicopter from Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital to UF Health Hospital in Jacksonville with a wound to the back of the chest, a punctured lung and a bullet lodged in his arm.