Correction Jul 10, 2019 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save to DATEA veterans town hall meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. on July 18 at the American Legion Post 19 in Brunswick. A story July 8 on Page 1A had an incorrect date. The News regrets the error. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Latest News S. Korea proposes UN probe over Japanese sanctions claims South Korea proposes UN investigation over Japanese claims that Seoul violated sanctions against North Korea New Orleans' levees face a hard test as storm bears down Barry's outer bands begin lashing southeastern Louisiana R. Kelly arrested in Chicago on federal sex crime charges Most Popular Articles ArticlesCops seek driver who struck St. Simons man SundayMan charged in St. Simons hit-and-run incidentPolice continue search for woman charged with concealing deathCommunity development director appeals Village Drive decisionPrimeSouth hires new Glynn market presidentSapelo Station owner to open Darien restaurantWildfire continues to grow on CumberlandMemorial planned for African American grave site at Ft. FredericaFormer teacher retrial slated for AugustA night on patrol: Program offers up-close look at loggerhead nesting Latest e-Edition The Brunswick News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured e-Editions Discover Downtown Brunswick,Ga Jul 3, 2019 Coastal Illustrated Jul 2, 2019 More Featured e-Editions Local Events Featured Businesses The Rooftop at Ocean Lodge 935 Beachview Dr, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522 912-291-4300 Website Hendrix Heating & Cooling 912-462-6794 Website Jimmy's Barber & Style 710 Mall Blvd, Brunswick, GA 31525 912-554-0509 Darien Animal Hospital 14155 Ga Highway 251, Darien, GA 31305 912-437-2112 Website A-1 Carpet & Floor Coverings 4648 US Highway 17 N, Brunswick, GA 31525 912-264-8386 Website Stephen Kitchen, M.D. FACS 3226-B Hampton Ave, Brunswick, GA 31520 912-265-0492 Website College Place United Methodist Church 3890 Altama Ave, Brunswick, GA 31520 912-265-4883 Website Seasons Of Japan 701 Glynn Isles Plaza, Brunswick, GA 31525 912-264-5280 Website Business Find a local business Featured Businesses Page Aiken | Real Estate St. Simons Island 4 Dunbar Creek Point, St. Simons Island, GA 31522 912-258-6000 Currently Open Website Coastal Eye Care 312 Redfern Village, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522 912-638-8652 A-1 Carpet & Floor Coverings 4648 US Highway 17 N, Brunswick, GA 31525 912-264-8386 Website Find a local business Got An Announcement? Let us help you share the good news of your life: Engagement Wedding Birth Anniversary