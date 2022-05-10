OK, folks, in review, there are no clothing optional beaches in the Golden Isles.
That is what Glynn County Police officers had to explain Saturday afternoon to the naked guy on the beach near Gould’s Inlet on St. Simons Island. Then they took the 64-year-old Athens man to jail for sunbathing in the altogether on a public beach.
Police charged William Brigham Moorman with public indecency. He was released later Saturday on $1,256 bond, jail records show.
It was a bare-facts case of nude sunbathing, according to the police report. A woman called police at 2 p.m. Saturday to Bruce Drive and 15th Street near Gould’s Inlet “in reference to public indecency,” according to the report. Police followed her directions to a spot on the beach where officers found a “male lying on towel naked,” the report said.
The man was sleeping, officer Mark Lund reported.
“I woke the male up and told him to get dressed,” Lund wrote in the report. “He put on some clothes.”
After checking his ID, officer Lund said he explained to Moorman that he has to cover up on the beach, just like everywhere else in public.
Apparently, Moorman did not think anyone would notice, the report indicates. “He said the beach was fairly secluded so he got naked to sun bathe,” the report said. “While sun bathing he fell asleep.”
And, yes, somebody noticed.